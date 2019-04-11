Judy passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. She was at home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Chicago, she moved to Los Angeles to attend UCLA. There she met Ron Freeman, her husband of 48 years, at the fabled sorority house driveway on Hilgard Avenue. The rest, as they say, is history. Whether with friends or family, she had a way of making you feel your relationship with her was unique and special, that she was right there with you for good times or bad, always with your best interest at heart. She was a lifelong learner and loved reading and traveling. It's as much about the journey as the destination she'd say, making sure to not rush through life's challenges or routine moments. If you asked, she would share her experience and thoughtful perspective in a way that was always insightful, appropriate and useful. She would listen but not judge, offer an opinion but never push, and always be supportive. She was quick to volunteer, whether to help a person or a cause. You could find her marching in a pro-choice rally, advocating for children's rights, docenting at a local museum, taking Emergency Response training through the fire department, or participating in so many other things … she always found ways to get involved and make a difference. She meant so much to those who knew her. She was a gift. We will miss her. Judy is survived by her sons Mitch, Mark and Kenneth, daughters-in-law Leslie and Laura, and her grandchildren Erin and Sam. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019