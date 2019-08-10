|
July 29, 2019 Judith Ellen Perlstein, a resident of Beverly Hills and New York City, died July 29, 2019, under the compassionate care of her family and hospice staff, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was 72. After graduating Emerson College in Boston in Speech and Drama, Judy moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s. She and husband Ron gave their two children, Jenna and ?Daniel, a rich life of home cooking, culture, learning, and love that included countless practical jokes. Education, culture, and art were of prime importance to Judy, and she arranged family excursions and learning opportunities of all sorts. In her 50s, Judy turned toward a matter that had long touched her heart: orphanhood. She became involved with adoption groups, and adopted a two-year-old, Cecilia, from China and 5-year-old, Alina from Kazakhstan. Judy was a wholehearted volunteer, a value she practiced all her life. She served full-time at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (where she became a Fellow); and assisted at the West Los Angeles animal shelter. She did volunteer counseling for the National Council of Jewish Women, helped at the YWCA, became involved in many charities, and, after she converted to Christianity, volunteered at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills. Judy stayed involved with adoption groups and with sponsorship for orphans abroad, chiefly through the Antares Foundation. Judy won hundreds of friends from all walks of life; as one daughter said, "She'd walk into an elevator full of strangers and come out with a friend." She was engaged until the end. She told a family member that, if she was to have a last wish, it would be that more people get involved with their communities and participate. And if she was ever to give herself credit for anything, she would say, "I was a loyal and trusted friend – and I always made them laugh." Judy is survived by her husband, Ron, daughter Jenna Moody (Kirk), son Daniel Perlstein (Denise), daughters Cecilia and Alina, and grandchildren Dylan and Samantha Perlstein and ?Margot Moody, as well as ?her brother, in-laws, nieces, and ?a nephew. A memorial service and celebration of Judy's life will be held August 15, 2019 at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210, at ?4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ?Downtown Women's Center (www.downtownwomenscenter.org), and to the Antares Foundation (https://www.antaresfoundationinc.com).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019