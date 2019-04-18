Home

Omega Society
1577 North Main St.
Orange, CA 92867
(714) 754-7781
Judith H. Selling

Judith H. Selling Obituary
December 9, 1923 - April 10, 2019 Judith Hodges Selling, beloved wife of Harry Horatio Selling and mother of George Thomas Hodges, Jr., died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born December 9, 1923 and raised in Coeur d'Alene. After college, she married Dr. George Thomas Hodges and they moved to Corona del Mar, CA, in 1953, and remained here throughout their lives. Until a shoulder injury at 88, she was a fixture at local tennis courts and was known as the rabbit of her doubles group for chasing down balls. She also partnered to win a mixed doubles tournament at the Balboa Bay Club in the 1960s. She was also the life of the party in her younger days, and everybody loved sweet Judy. She had spent the last fourteen years happily married to Harry Selling. The Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on April 30 at the St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church at 3233 Pacific View Dr., Corona Del Mar, CA 92625.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 28, 2019
Download Now