Judith Lipson Goldstein
Judith Lipson Goldstein passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 87, following a brief illness. She graduated Boston University Summa Cum Laude in 1954. She married Irwin B. Goldstein in 1955. He passed away after 57 years of marriage. EACH. Most of her life was dedicated to charity work. She was very devoted to her family, including three sons, Stephen (Jennifer), David Miles (Michelle) and Kenneth (Leslie), six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She was also much beloved by her many nieces and nephews, and her surviving siblings-in-law. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to City of Hope.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
