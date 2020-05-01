Judith Lynne Zaret
March 8, 1943 - April 30, 2020
March 8, 1943 - April 30, 2020 Judy Zaret of Mission Viejo passed away on April 30, 2020 peacefully in her sleep from complications due to cancer. Judy was a loving mother, wife and grandmother; as well as touching the life of many in a loving way. She and her husband Greg enjoyed extensive traveling throughout the world. Live theater was another great love of her life.After a career in teaching, she became a successful owner of a local travel agency.Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, her sons Jeffrey, and Michael and his wife Sarah. Also her three loving grandchildren Drew, Jordan and Logan. In addition her sisters Elaine Sloss and Nancy Kleinman and their families. A remembrance celebration will be held in the near future.Burial will be private. Donations in her honor in lieu of flowers and can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
