Judith M. (Judi) Olmstead
July 1, 1947 - November 5, 2020 Judith "Judi" Olmstead passed away at the age of 73. She was born near Detroit, MI and when she was young, moved with her family to Lompoc, CA then to LA. As a Physician Assistant specializing in women's healthcare, she held a variety of positions at Planned Parenthood/Los Angeles. As a clinician she was very empathetic with her patients and readily gained their trust. As an administrator Judi utilized her skills in planning, directing, and enhancing services. She spoke at several national family planning conferences on topics relating to women's healthcare. She developed close friendships with professional colleagues and remained connected with them throughout her life.Judi had a great sense of humor and enjoyed dining out, theater, films, and music concerts, especially at the Hollywood Bowl. She travelled to France to visit good friends and enjoyed good times. In addition to spending time with beloved dogs, Judi loved to read and always had a queue of books on her kindle.Judi was creative, an avid quilter and knitter. Recently, she used her extraordinary sewing skills to make masks for friends and many dozens of masks for Ascencia, a homeless shelter in Los Angeles. She is survived by two sisters in Washington and Michigan. As her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes scattered in France, there is no planned memorial service. In memory of Judi, donations may be made to the Humane Society or Ascencia Shelter.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
