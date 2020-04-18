|
|
October 14, 1945 - January 23, 2020 Judith Scalin, emeritus professor of dance at Loyola Marymount University, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2020. Professor Scalin joined LMU in 1976, and for 42 years she was devoted to her students, the LMU College of Communication and Fine Arts and the university. She exemplified the teacher-scholar-artist model through her work in the classroom, as chair of LMU dance and during the eight years she served as associate dean until her retirement in spring 2019.Professor Scalin helped conceive the Department of Dance. As the department's inaugural chair and as associate dean, she created graduation plans for students and implemented effective curricula across a range of disciplines in the college. Professor Scalin also served on numerous university committees, sharing her intellect, experience, wisdom, and warm nature to inspire colleagues for the betterment of LMU.Her bold vision has propelled the artistic pursuits of her students, now teachers and professional dancers in companies around the world, who continue to impart the knowledge and art of connection that they learned form their beloved mentor. Professor Scalin valued the interdisciplinary reach and cross- cultural impact of dance, launching innovative programs that engage mind, body, and spirit. Through the power of dance, she helped others to experience life as bountiful and without boundaries.Professor Scalin received numerous honors throughout her career, including the LMU President's Fritz B. Burns Distinguished Teaching Award; the California Association for Health, Recreation and Dance Professional Award; UCLA Distinguished Alumni Award for Excellence in Teaching; the California Dance Educators Association Award for Excellence in Teaching; and induction into Kappa Delta Pi, among others.Professor Scalin earned her M.A. in dance at Mills College, her state secondary credential at UCLA, and her B.A. in dance at UCLA. A special Celebration of Life service was held on February 15, 2020 in Sacred Heart Chapel at LMU.She is survived by her sister Rhonda Piume and her husband Christopher, her niece Melinda Niven and her husband Scott and their children Cameron, Mackenzie, and Christopher; niece Jill Holt and her husband Jed, and their daughters Jessica and Jailyn; her stepdaughter Joelle Garretson and her husband Norman Nakahara, and step-granddaughter Joscelyn Lozano. Judith established a scholarship in her husband's name on his passing. It has been renamed the Judith M. Scalin-Garretson and Loren Garretson Dance Scholarship. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in her memory to LMU's College of Communication and Fine Arts at https://giving.lmu.edu/scalin.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2020