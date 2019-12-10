|
|
December 19, 1929 - November 22, 2019 Judy Gottlieb, beloved wife of 61 years to the late Marvin Gottlieb; mother of Michael Gottlieb, Jonathan Gottlieb and his wife Vanessa, and the late Matthew Gottlieb; grandmother of Sara Rebecca Gottlieb Berney and her husband Rye Kennedy, Max Jacob Gottlieb Berney, and Zachary Graber. A memorial service will be held at Temple Akiba in Culver City, California, on December 22, 2019 at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Elder Hostel Foundation at https://www.roadscholar.org/about/giving/.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 10, 2019