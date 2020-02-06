|
|
March 8, 1938 - January 19, 2020 Sister Judith Peters, C.S.J., age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Born March 8, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1957. Sr Judith was educated in Los Angeles and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1956, grateful for the "inspiring women who taught strong values by their example and lives." Judy ministered for many years as teacher and administrator. Countless children would say that Judy helped them to "have the best possible Catholic education and have fun at the same time." She is survived by her sister Leanne Peters. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 4:30PM with Funeral Mass at 6:30PM. Graveside service will be held Friday, February 14 at 10AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Lawrence Martyr Church in Redondo Beach at 7PM on Tuesday, February 18. Donations in memory of Sister Judith Peters may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com<http://www.LAfuneral.com>, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020