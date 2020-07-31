1/1
Judith Sandra Jacobson
August 4, 1934 - July 27, 2020 Judith (Judy) Sandra Jacobson, daughter of Patterson (Pat) Tearle and Ruth Kadansky Tearle, died peacfully in Los Angeles in the board and care facility where she resided for the final 2-1/2+ years of her life. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Marcus Jacob Jacobson. Judy is survived by her two children, Mitzi Jacobson Schwarz, and Barry Samuel Jacobson, son-in-law Roger Schwarz and daughter-in-law Dina Jacobson (nee Maron), and her grandchildren, Isaiah and Zachary (Schwarz) and Chaya, Meir, Malky, Shani, Hanni, and Esty Jacobson. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, and she loved being surrounded by family. She will be greatly missed. A private funeral will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020. Shiva Minyanim will be held Sunday, Aug. 2 - Wednesday, Aug. 5 via Zoom. For Zoom link please email mitzismusic@gmail.com and link will be provided. Donations may be made in Judy's memory to The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or to Friends of Jewish Renewal in Poland (www.jewishrenewalinpoland.com). Zichronah liv'rach; may the memory of Judy Jacobson be for blessing.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
