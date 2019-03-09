July 21, 1941 - February 23, 2019 Judy was a loving and dedicated wife, an incredible mother, and a wonderful grandmother, with an adventurous and "out there" personality. Giving, caring with an extraordinary sense of humor. She was crowned Miss Gilroy and became the Santa Clara National Guard Tank Queen. When given a loaded rifle while being introduced to the troops at Fort Ord, she quickly spun to the left, causing the troops to dive to the ground. She was relieved of the weapon. It was never dull when in Judy's presence. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends everywhere (here, across the country, and even the Bahamas, where she was Queen of an island). She departed this life surrounded by her family. The family is respecting her wishes for a private celebration of her life. She is survived by her husband Ted, children Greg, Darby, and Christian; her grandson Tyler, along with Barbie and Evan. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019