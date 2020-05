Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy Greenfield Wasserman, 85, passed away, May 13, 2020, with her husband Joe and stepdaughter by her side. She lived in the Marina City Club in Marina del Rey before moving to Palm Desert. She is survived by her husband, children, stepchildren and grandchildren. She truly touched the heart of everyone who knew her.



