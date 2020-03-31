Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Shima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Hideko Shima

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Hideko Shima Obituary
July 19, 1927 - March 23, 2020
Judy Hideko Shima, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. Judy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and moved to Los Angeles in 1959. Judy is survived by three children, Sheila (David) Eaton, Geri (Russ) Kornmann, and Patrick (Toni) Shima; four grandchildren, Gregory (Helen) Kornmann, Lauren (Daniel) Feldman, Aaron (Shannon) Eaton, and Sarah Shima; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mari Kornmann and Talia and Levi Feldman; sister-in-law, Yako Mito; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Seikichi Shima and her son, Bryan Shima. Services will be private.
www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -