July 19, 1927 - March 23, 2020
Judy Hideko Shima, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. Judy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and moved to Los Angeles in 1959. Judy is survived by three children, Sheila (David) Eaton, Geri (Russ) Kornmann, and Patrick (Toni) Shima; four grandchildren, Gregory (Helen) Kornmann, Lauren (Daniel) Feldman, Aaron (Shannon) Eaton, and Sarah Shima; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mari Kornmann and Talia and Levi Feldman; sister-in-law, Yako Mito; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Seikichi Shima and her son, Bryan Shima. Services will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2020