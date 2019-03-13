Home

Judy Winters Hanauer

Judy Winters Hanauer Obituary
Judy passed peacefully on March 8, 2019. Adoring and adored mother to Nancy, mom-in-law to Howard and Grandmother to her only grandchild Elysa, Judy is remembered for her generosity of spirit, quick wit and colorful character. Judy spoke many languages and was admired by people from all walks of life. She will be very missed outside and inside the Los Angeles real estate community after a 35-year career as a designated International Realtor. The world has lost a wonderful friend.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
