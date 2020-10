Or Copy this URL to Share

December 13, 1926 - October 14, 2020 Juel was born in Manchester Iowa. She attended schools in IA, MO, CO, and CA culminating at USC with both elementary and secondary teaching credentials. She enjoyed working with children both in public schools and as a studio teacher for the motion picture industry. She is survived by her daughter Holly. "Her candle burned from day thru night- it cast a lovely light."



