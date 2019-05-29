|
December 5, 1945 - May 25, 2019 Julian (Jay) Michael Bieber passed away on May 25, 2019 and is survived by his wife, Pam, and his two kids, Brian and Linda. Jay was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Living his entire life in the San Fernando Valley, Jay found much satisfaction in his career as a certified public accountant. He loved enjoying the valley heat, arm-chair quarterbacking and sampling the fine meals cooked by his English wife, Pam. Jay valued integrity above all else. May we all live as honestly and justly as Jay lived his life. Jay met his death with grace and honor. In lieu of flowers, please contact? [email protected] to donate to the City of Hope; Brain Cancer Research Department.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 4, 2019