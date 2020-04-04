|
February 12, 1960 - March 30, 2020 Julie Colton Myers, 60, of Pacific Palisades, CA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 30th, in a car accident. Born in Los Angeles to Nate and Adrienne, Julie graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1978. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from UCLA, where she cultivated her passion for art and creativity. Some of Julie's fondest memories include spending summers at Camp Hess Kramer, trips to Disneyland, and enjoying time with her family. She was a kind and nurturing soul, who was the ultimate cheerleader for her family and friends. What made her happiest in life was doing for others, and celebrating in their joy. Julie's caring spirit lives on through her loving husband Wayne, her daughter Taryn and her husband Jacob, her son Brandon, her brother Larry, her mother and father Adrienne and Nate, and her dog Bella. Tribute donations can be made in her honor to her favorite Camp Hess Kramer, at mightycause.com/story/juliecoltonmyers.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020