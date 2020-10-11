July 1, 1941 - September 16, 2020 On September 16, 2020 Julie H. Chen (Hsu Chen Hui), loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Downey, CA with family at her side. With a diagnosis of advanced breast cancer, she lived the final moments of life with the positive and courageous attitude that endeared her to so many. Julie was born in Tainan, Taiwan to Hsu (Lin) Young Ing (mother) and Hsu Lai Hsing (father) and had a younger brother (Hsu Mao-Shen). Her parents and brother preceded her in death. While in high school, Julie met her future husband, Jeff Chen. After high school, Julie attended National Taiwan Normal University (Taipei) and Jeff attended Cheng Kung University (Tainan). During her undergraduate studies, Julie became engaged to Jeff. Upon completion of her Bachelor's degree, Julie worked briefly as a teacher in Taiwan until 1965 when she moved to the United States to attend graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin. Her fiancée Jeff was already attending graduate school at the University of Texas and one week after Julie's arrival, they married. In subsequent years, they moved to the Greater Los Angeles area to settle down and raise a family. Julie and Jeff enjoyed 30 years together until his untimely passing in 1995. Julie was greatly loved, admired and appreciated by Jeff during their marriage. He considered her a "hero among women."At a young age Julie was instilled with a remarkable sense of independence, self-discipline and responsibility. She had a good childhood and always felt very blessed and fortunate with the life God had given to her. Julie always found the positive in every situation and she placed high value on taking care of family and contributing good deeds to society. A natural teacher, she readily shared her insights and experiences with everyone. She was an example of a life lived purposefully and was the best mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend anyone could have. Known for her warm personality, intelligence and business acumen, Julie enjoyed a long and successful career in the hotel industry. As a young couple, Julie and Jeff started investing in small rental properties and over the years became owners of several hotels throughout the United States. Beyond taking care of family and business, Julie also had a heart for giving back to the community and, after her retirement, she became a favorite within the Taiwanese volunteer and humanitarian service non-profits, such as the North America Taiwanese Women's Association, San Gabriel Taiwanese Lions Club, Taiwanese American Senior Association of Southern California, and the Tzu-Chi Foundation – Cerritos branch. Julie had a natural ability to think outside the box and for recreation she delighted in sharing riddles and brain teasers.Julie will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by her family, friends, and neighbors for her gracious and kind personality, sense of humor, intelligence, generosity, honesty, humility, courage, gentle smile and community service. Julie was a loving mother and adoring grandmother. She is survived by her son Jack J. Chen (wife Gina Park Chen), daughter Jenny Chen Eng (husband Kurtis Eng), and five grandchildren Faith and Sophia Chen and Justin, Jacob, and Kiara Eng. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial in Glendale, CA alongside her husband Jeff.



