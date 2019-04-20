August 20, 1928 - April 14, 2019 Julie was born in Loomis, California, to the Reverend Katahide and Masano Yoshioka. The large family lived in different communities in California depending on Rev. Katahide's postings, including Los Angeles. The war took them to Granada, Colorado. At the end of the war, Julie went to Evanston and on to Chicago and Germany for a time. She eventually moved back to L.A. where she met and married Dick Isawa and had two daughters. The family moved to Buena Park and later to Fountain Valley, where they lived for over 40 years. In 2017, she and Dick moved to Sequim, Washington, with their youngest daughter and her husband. Julie enjoyed the beauty of the Olympic Peninsula and the friendliness of the community. Sadly, Dick passed in January of this year. Julie had a deep love and respect for nature, loved to read, had a vocabulary that could fill a dictionary, and carried a strong belief in what was right and ethical. She is survived by her two daughters, seven grandchildren, one sibling, many nieces and nephews, and some dear friends. She will be sorely missed. Condolences may be sent to Christina Cunningham c/o Linde-Price Funeral Service, P.O. Box 2673, Sequim, WA 98382. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019