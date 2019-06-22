November 6, 1959 - June 21, 2019 Beautiful, fearless, honest and loved, are just a few words to describe our precious Julie. Wise beyond her years, Julie cherished life and grabbed each and every opportunity to express herself in the most unique ways. A Detroit native, Julie relocated to Los Angeles in her early twenties and remained there for the rest of her life. Armed with a design degree from Wayne State University, Julie was determined to release her talent on LA and make a name for herself. And so she did with an impeccable aesthetic. Whether she was picking out a sofa to help a friend give their home that little something special, or guiding her children through the next challenge they were facing, Julie approached the day with strength, creativity, a strong sense of self and did so with a smile that literally lit up the room. Her friends were her family, her family was her everything and for Julie there was never too much of either. The home that she and Ed built in Pacific Palisades, California, has a literal "open door" policy to all – nothing gave her more joy than entertaining family and friends and friends of friends – and their friends. Julie was all style and substance – her love for art and design, her passion for travel and culture, her never ending wanting to know and wanting to hear and needing to figure things out prevailed in her life. There was nothing she would not talk about with you and did so with a keen ear and with compassion. No conversation was off limits. To know Julie, simply, was to love Julie. Her memory will live on forever. Julie is survived by her loving husband Edmond, her two children Jacob and Erin, and devoted family member Max Dowaliby, her parents Shayna (Sushi) and Morris Silverman and brothers Jeffrey and Eric Silverman, adoring in-laws, nieces and nephews and countless friends and family who loved her dearly. Contributions in Julie's memory can be made to Tower Cancer Research Foundation at www.Towercancer.org or another . Funeral service Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1pm at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, large chapel, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles 90045. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019