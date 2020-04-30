|
|
September 26, 1951 - April 26, 2020 Formerly, of Louisville, Julie Nathanson passed away at her home in Los Angeles Sunday April 26, 2020. She was 68 years old. Julie was born to the late Marilyn Weil and Mickey Nathanson, in Minneapolis, MN on her father's birthday, September 26, 1951. She graduated with honors from Seneca High School in 1969 and received a degree in communications from the University of Minnesota in 1974. After working for the Minnesota State Fair Board for several years, she moved to Los Angeles in 1979 and began a career in public relations, representing a who's who of clientele in the entertainment, sports, literary, and corporate industries. To her many friends, Julie was a loyal and beloved friend who will be remembered for her brilliant mind, her genuine smile, her infectious laugh, her beautiful handwriting and her traditional New Year's Day parties…when she always prepared her famous "Hoppin John." She lived in Hollywood Hills where she turned her home into a true showpiece. With the counsel of her father, Julie was a self-taught carpenter with exceptional handyman skills. She built furniture, installed hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, and designed and built beautiful light fixtures. She was quite the gardener and loved her flowers as well as her lemon, mango and avocado trees. She loved riding the train to Coronado Island, where she and her friends would walk on the beach, laugh and drink wine. Like her mother, she was an avid reader, had hundreds of books, and was knowledgeable in a variety of subjects. Julie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She loved her two dogs, first Tallulah, then Eloise, and enjoyed walking them along the hills and paths near her home. To her family, she was a rock. She was the go-to person for all family history and was always ready to lend her counsel if asked. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. She takes all our love with her to Heaven. Those of us left behind will cherish always the memories of our sweet Julie. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Weil Nathanson. She is survived by her father, Marshall "Mickey" Nathanson, Sr. (Gay), her brothers, Leo (Melissa), Michael (Louise), Marshall, nephews, Rob, Ted, and Marshall III; nieces, Ashley, Brittany, Emily, Tawsha, and Shelby, along with nine grand nieces and nephews. The family also wishes to express our deepest thanks and sincerest gratitude to all of Julie's friends, who were all with her in her final days, especially Michael and Luz, Jennie and Rick and her best friend, Tanni … we love you all. A celebration of Julie's life will be scheduled for and announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for contributions to the and the Kentucky (or California) Humane Society.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020