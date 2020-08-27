February 2, 1934 - April 26, 2020 On April 26th, 2020, Juliene Ann Gustafson, who touched the lives of so many, passed from COVID-19 at the age of 86. Juliene, as she was called by her late husband Carlton, or Julie, by friends and family, lived a very full life. Born Juliene Westerberg on February 2, 1934 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, she was the youngest of Rollin and Ann Westerberg's three children and sister to older brothers Lauren and William. Her birthday was always easy to remember because she was born on Groundhog Day, but it never overshadowed her bright light in this world. Julie grew up on the family farm and rode a pony to attend a one-room elementary schoolhouse. From a young age, she had a passion for paper dolls and books and whiled away her time in the attic reading Nancy Drew. Julie loved to ride horses and became an expert markswoman. When her parents moved to Idaho to open a Coast-to-Coast store, Julie joined her brother in Minneapolis to attend Patrick Henry High School, where she loved being in plays and working on the yearbook staff, her introduction to journalism. She graduated in 1952. After high school, Julie followed her parents to Idaho and attended the College of Idaho. During college she worked for the Idaho Statesman writing obituaries, a fact she loved to share. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Education in 1956. With her adventurous spirit, she and her best friend decided to move to California, where they had accepted teaching jobs in the El Monte School District. While living in South Pasadena she met, her husband, Carlton "Gus" Gustafson, when her roommates dared her to call on their new neighbors who had just arrived from Nebraska. Carlton and Julie dated for six years and were married in 1962 at Calvary Presbyterian Church in South Pasadena. Carlton and Julie had a long and adventurous life together, traveling throughout Europe, South America, and Asia. They also enjoyed trips to Wine Country with their friends, summers at the beach in San Clemente and jazz at the Hollywood Bowl. Gus and Julie were members of bridge and wine groups that met for over 40 years. They loved their life in Altadena and celebrated 51 years of marriage before Carlton's passing in 2014. The El Monte School District was Julie's teaching home for 38 years. During her career she received a master's degree from Azusa Pacific University. She established a "Read Aloud Program" in the District that brought the joy of books and reading to many young children. Among her many achievements, she was a finalist for the Christa McAuliffe Memorial Teacher of the Year Award. As a teacher, Julie touched many lives and several of her former students found their vocation in teaching due to Julie's encouragement and passion for the profession. After retirement she continued her service by implementing a Hand Washing Program in the schools. Julie was very social; she loved a good story, entertaining at her home, and giving back to the community. She belonged to many organizations: Altadena Junior Circle, PPO, Delta Kappa Gamma, Study Group, and the California Kindergarten Association Board. Julie loved being a part of the Altadena Women's Guild, where she served on the board and was an enthusiastic supporter of their yearly home tour. She spent much of her spiritual life as a member, Deacon, and Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In her later years she was a generous contributor to Pasadena Presbyterian and All Saints Church. During the last four years of her life, Julie resided at Villa Gardens in Pasadena. She loved being a part of the Joyful Hearts Choir, and her enthusiasm during the quarterly performances was evident as she loved to belt out songs and perform in front of an audience. Julie had many accomplishments during her lifetime but was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Ann, son-in-law Tony and granddaughters Clarice and Emilia of Altadena, and son John, daughter-in-law Bethany, and granddaughter Phoebe of Santa Monica. Fun, positive, vivacious with a beautiful smile, Julie loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Julie loved to talk about politics, books, and life. She had an effervescent personality and an unforgettable laugh. Julie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher. We dearly miss her, but Julie is never far away as she will always remain in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is possible for us all to gather together. Contributions in Julie's honor to the Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI) or Altadena Library are welcomed.



