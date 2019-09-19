|
August 24, 1928 - August 26, 2019 Juliette Parlow, IHM died two days after her 91st birthday with members of the Immaculate Heart Community blessing her entry into eternal life singing "Salve Regina." As a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame, she served as principal and teacher in Notre Dame schools before joining the Immaculate Heart Community in 1970. She earned her M.A. from De Paul University, Chicago, with emphasis in music, literature, and religion.Juliette was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the first daughter of Marie and Frank Parlow. She had three sisters, Genevieve, Elizabeth, and Frances. Juliette worked with Hispanic poor populations in Milwaukee and was a contributing writer to the diocesan paper. In later years she moved to Nevada where she worked as a Pastoral Care Visitor in St. Andrew's Church in Boulder City, Nevada, later moving to Henderson, NV. As a missionary in Paraguay for five years she participated in the Women's Formation Program, and she traveled extensively in Latin America, studying Spanish at the Ponce University of Mexico, and visiting Argentina, Peru, and Bolivia. Earlier she had studied Spanish in Puerto Rico. Later she applied her linguistic talents in East L.A. bilingual programs and teaching sixth grade. Her final years in the Immaculate Heart retirement residence in Los Angeles found her as a witty and prayerful companion to fellow Community members. Juliette enjoyed meeting new members of the Community and offering her encouragement. Her prayerful presence, wide smile, and generous, compassionate heart will be missed.Juliette is survived by her sister, Genevieve Bies of Westminster, Colorado and many nieces and nephews.The Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Juliette Parlow, IHM will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 AM at the Queen of Heaven cemetery chapel, 2161Fullerton Road , Rowland Heights 91748.Donations in Juliette's memory may be made to the Immaculate Heart Community Residence, 435 So. Kenmore Ave. #202, Los Angeles, CA 90020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 19, 2019