December 5, 1939 - March 5, 2020 Julius passed away peacefully at his home after battling cancer for several years. He lived his entire life in the Los Angeles area. Julius graduated from St. Monica's High School, then went to work in his family business, Nuccio's Nurseries, and married his high school sweetheart, Terry. The business specializing in rare camellias and azaleas was started by his father, Joseph, and his uncle, Julius, in 1935. He took over the family business along with his two cousins, Tom and Jim, in the 1980s. Julius is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Terry, his son Joseph Nuccio and former daughter-in-law Alicia, daughter Juliana and son-in-law Michael Whelan, daughter Marisa and son-in-law Mike Weintraub, his granddaughters, Grace and Gianna (the apples of his eye), his brothers-in-law Salvador Gutierrez (Mary Anderson) and Juan Marco Gutierrez (Lucia González), and sister-in-law Silvia Gutierrez. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider making a donation to the Simms/Mann – UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology where Julius received years of amazing and compassionate care (www.simmsmanncenter.ucla.edu).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020