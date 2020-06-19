June Ellis Graham, 81, born July 19, 1938 in Llandudno, Wales and died May 2, 2020 in her home in West Hollywood, California. She is survived by her son, Jason Morley Graham, her extended family and her dear friends. June came to the US when she was 21. She worked for several years on the East Coast, employed by TV journalist Walter Cronkite. After moving to California, she worked for over 40 years as a manager in such high-end salons as Vidal Sasoon, Allen Edwards, Lukaro and the Martinez-Samuel salon in West Hollywood. Having met many celebrities throughout her life, including Elvis, she was an active member of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). June was a true animal lover and preservationist holding memberships with Wolf International, Defender of Wildlife, The Sierra Club and The Audubon Society. Having great pride in her Welsh heritage she was equally proud of becoming an American citizen in her later years. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was someone who believed in looking fabulous always, giving your whole heart and support to those you love and never, never giving up hope.



