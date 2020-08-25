1/1
January 15, 1931 - August 20, 2020 June Lucille Hansen Ghaffari was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Axel and Leonora Hansen, and passed away peacefully from natural causes in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by her loving family. She spent her childhood with her parents and siblings, Helen and Bussie (Earl). After her brother returned from the War in Europe, the family moved to Southern California. June received a BA from UCLA and an MS in education from USC, where she met her beloved Parviz; they were married in 1955. A teacher and counselor in the Whittier and Los Angeles school districts for 37 years, she was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society. She loved classical music, and she was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. She was an avid birdwatcher and a devoted member of the Audubon Society. Adored by family and friends near and far-from Norway to Iran-June exuded joy and beauty. She had a strong mind, and distilled in her children and grandchildren a passion for learning and exploration; a love of fine art, classic literature, and music; and travel and nature. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a song in her heart.June's homes in Westwood, Brentwood, Sherman Oaks, and Pacific Palisades were always open to her family, visitors, and friends, and she was a warm, gracious hostess. Together with Parviz, she made a beautiful life for those around her, and she will always be missed and remembered with great love.Predeceased by Parviz, June is survived by her children Susan Arlington, Paul (Lauren) Ghaffari, Earl (Michelle) Ghaffari, and Karen Stevenson; grandchildren Chris, Alex, and Lisa Ghaffari, Melanie and Isabelle Ghaffari, and Megan and Monica Stevenson; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; her loving caregivers Amanda, Maria, and Tess; and the staff of Welbrook in Santa Monica. Funeral services are private; a celebration of June's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Westwood United Methodist Church at https://pushpay.com/g/westwood.umc?src=hpp.

