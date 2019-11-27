|
|
June 9, 1935 - November 24, 2019 June has joined her husband Wayne and many, many friends for eternal games of rummy, poker and hand-and-foot. All of heaven may lose their gold.As a child, June's family was relocated from their home in Vancouver, BC to three different internment camps during WWII, and then moved to Ontario. In 1955, she went on a blind date with a charming and handsome young man who designed cars for GM in Detroit…and the rest is, as they say, history. They married in 1956 and later moved to Los Angeles to raise their two children in Silver Lake, California.June has lived her best life and traveled all over the world. In her later years, she lived part-time in Hawaii with her daughter, Robin and husband, Colin and part-time in Walnut Creek, CA with her son, David and his wife, Lynne and their family. She "lived to eat" from fine French dining to good Japanese food. Her playfulness and spunk made all who knew her laugh and smile. Most of all, she loved Jesus and we are filled with peace at her final homecoming to be with Him.June was deeply loved by her family. She leaves her daughter, Robin and husband, Colin and their children Reiko (Paul), Christina (Ray) and Daniel. She is also survived by her son, David and his wife, Lynne and their daughters, Alyna (Yordano), Naomi and Krislyn "Kiki" and June's great granddaughter, Yvanna.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019