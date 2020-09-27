1/1
June Matsuno
1935 - 2020
January 31, 1935 - September 22, 2020 June Matsuno, 85, a La Puente born Nisei passed away peacefully on September 22nd at her residence in Monterey Park. June, who is predeceased by her son Randy, is survived by her husband and "sweetheart of 66 years", Takatow "Sam" Matsuno; son, Anthony "Tony" Matsuno; daughters, Karen (Dean) Petersen and Laurie "Lo" (Walter) Tayenaka; grandchildren, Michael (Adi), Kelsey and Liane Petersen and Makenna Tayenaka; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, David and Gabriel Petersen; and many other relatives. June always welcomed you with her warm, friendly smile, her kindness and generous hospitality. She will be truly missed by all.The family is respecting June's wishes and will not have a service to celebrate her wonderful, good life. June walked in the Relay For Life at Santa Anita Park for 14 years. Last year she walked as a cancer survivor. In lieu of koden or flowers, you may choose to make a donation in June's memory to the American Cancer Society. http://main.acsevents.org/goto/karenpetersen www.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
