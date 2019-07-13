Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
June 18, 1925 - July 3, 2019 June Nakaki, beloved sister, aunt, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes. June was born and raised in Southern California and was the eldest of three sisters. June was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Tosh Nakaki. She is survived by her youngest sister, Itie, sister-in-law, Atsu, two children as well as many nieces and nephews. June worked for many years at the University of Southern California at the school of Public Administration (Public Policy). She was a lifelong Trojan fan. She enjoyed attending all sports, especially, Dodgers baseball and USC football games. June was a horseracing fan and enjoyed watching the races at Hollywood Park and Santa Anita. The family would like to thank the Canterbury care center for their wonderful and compassionate care of June over the last several years. Fight on! www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019
