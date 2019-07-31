|
|
June Reinhard Hicks, widow of Robert "Bob" Hicks and mother of Melissa Hicks, grandmother of Peter and Andrew McCormack, died on June 18, 2019, after a brief illness. June was born in Allentown, PA; lived in eastern Pennsylvania, including Clarks Summit; earned her wings as a volunteer airplane spotter in the civilian Army Air Forces Ground Observers Corps during WWII; moved to the Washington DC suburbs as a high school sophomore; graduated from McKinley Technical High School, Washington DC; attended the Philadelphia College of Arts; earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Pennsylvania State College; was married in Reading, PA, and moved to Bethlehem, PA; then Huntingdon, PA, Greencastle, IN, Detroit, MI, before settling in Cranford, New Jersey. While there, she focused on making a home for her husband and daughter. June was involved in the PTA, the Junior League, sang in the Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian of Cranford, served as a Girl Scout leader yet refused to wear a leader's uniform, picketed Roosevelt Elementary to assert the right of girls to wear "culottes" rather than mandated skirts to school, supported her husband in his career as a college football coach, then returned to work in the Cranford Public School system at the Library at Hillside Avenue Junior High and at the Administrative Office at Orange Avenue Junior High School, at one time representing the administrative staff in hard fought collective bargaining. It was, however, always obvious that what June cherished most was her family, including her parents Cleora and A. Kenneth Reinhard and dogs, Charlie, Gus, Andy and Duke. She remained an ardent supporter of Penn State, particularly the Nittany Lion football team, and was a longtime New York Yankee fan. Her greatest joy came when her grandsons arrived! She spent much time visiting and playing with them, inspiring them to be the best they could be, just as she had with their mother. After retirement, a short stop in Millersville, PA, turned into 18 years, as she and Bob remained to assist as June's father aged. Eventually the long visits to her grandsons and granddogs, Sport, Scooby and Scrappy, turned into a permanent move to Newport Beach, CA, where she enjoyed six of her wonderful sixty-six years of marriage before Bob's death in April 2018. June is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Hicks and Thomas McCormack, Newport Beach; adored grandsons, Peter McCormack, San Francisco, and Andrew McCormack, New York City; and granddog, Scrappy-Doo. A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at 4pm, Monday, August 5 at Eddie V's Wildfish, Newport Beach, in advance of inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC. June asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the June Hicks Leadership Scholarships (male & female) which are administered by the McKinley Technical High School PTO at 151 T Street, NorthEast Washington, DC, 20002 (memo: "Hicks scholarships").
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019