|
|
September 21, 1919 - January 21, 2020 June Shaner Lewis, a 100-year resident of the Pasadena area, died peacefully in her sleep on January 21, 2020. June was born September 21, 1919 to parents Anne and Roy Shaner and was the second of five children. Brothers Carl, Robert, Phillip and Richard predeceased her. June graduated from Pasadena High School in 1937, and from Pepperdine University in 1944. She married Robert McClish Lewis in 1949; Bob predeceased June in 2012. June taught elementary school in El Monte for many years. She is survived by her two children, Sally Lewis (Lois MacDonald) of Altadena, and Greg Lewis (Amy) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and grandchild, Brian Lewis. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM, February 15, 2020, at the Sierra Madre Church of Christ, 212 N. Lima Avenue, where June was a longtime parishioner.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020