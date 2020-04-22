|
|
May 15, 1924 - March 26, 2020 June J. Stanton, 95, of Woodland Hills, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from complications of stroke. June was born in 1924 in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Maude Garrity, a family with strong Irish roots. She spent part of her childhood in Seattle, Washington, until her family settled in Arcadia. June began work as a "blueprint girl" in 1944 at Cal Tech and advanced to the Developmental Engineering Section which was responsible for designing research rockets. She became one of the founding employees at Hycon, where she continued to put her drafting skills to work. While at Hycon, she met George V. Stanton. They married in 1953 and bought their first home in Monterey Park. They eventually moved to the new community of Woodland Hills in 1960. The Ventura Freeway had not even been constructed at that time and Warner Center was still pumpkin and corn fields. There, they raised their three children, Michael, Kathleen and Patricia. June was very active in her local community. Beginning in the 1960s, she was an integral member of the Altar Guild of the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, and was also active with the New Horizons School for handicapped children. One of her greatest accomplishments was to be a founding member of Valley Village, a non-profit organization in the San Fernando Valley which provides housing for developmentally disabled adults. It began in 1971, when George and June had the idea of providing a permanent home to their disabled daughter, Kathleen. Joining with other parents with similar concerns, they eventually founded Valley Village, which now provides 17 group home environments, nursing facilities and educational day programs, enriching the lives of hundreds of developmentally disabled adults. June continued to contribute throughout the growth of Valley Village, making curtains and bedspreads for the first home, serving as the organization's bookkeeper, volunteering at their Thrift Shop, then serving on the Board of Directors and as the Financial Director until her retirement on 1996. June was preceded in death by her husband, George, after 46 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Michael, Kathleen and Patricia and her grandchildren Conner and McKenna. June was a much beloved mother and grandmother. While an industrious and accomplished woman, her family was her pride and joy, and her love and support were never lacking. An avid gardener, reader and world traveler, her intelligence, laughter and love will be deeply missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a small family burial ceremony was held April 6, 2020, at Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Chatsworth. A celebration of life will be held in a few months after all shelter-in-place orders have been lifted. Donations in her memory can be made to Valley Village at www.valleyvillage.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020