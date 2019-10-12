|
|
(91) passed away on September 6, 2019 in Gardena. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Heidi) and Paul Keherly; grandchildren, James and Elizabeth Keherly; sisters, Keiko Mochizuki and Michiko Ikenaga, both of Japan; also survived by many other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena. In lieu of any gifts or donations to the family, the family wishes that any gifts or donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give). www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12, 2019