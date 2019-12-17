|
MATOI, KANAME (93), veteran of WWII, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at home in Long Beach. He is survived by his children: Kevin Matoi, Lynda (Wayne) Nakahara, Craig (Donna) and David (Maily) Matoi, his sisters-in-law, Janet Hayashi, Joanne Okada, Atsuko Yomogida, brothers-in-law, Herb and Harold Yomogida, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, parents, Mamoru & Yoshiko, and his brothers, Akira "Ox," Bob, Mas and Susumu. Services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9 am at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park with Rev. Richard Furukawa from Johrei Fellowship Los Angeles Center and Pastor Drake Yomogida officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019