More Obituaries for Kaname Matoi
Kaname Matoi Obituary
MATOI, KANAME (93), veteran of WWII, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at home in Long Beach. He is survived by his children: Kevin Matoi, Lynda (Wayne) Nakahara, Craig (Donna) and David (Maily) Matoi, his sisters-in-law, Janet Hayashi, Joanne Okada, Atsuko Yomogida, brothers-in-law, Herb and Harold Yomogida, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, parents, Mamoru & Yoshiko, and his brothers, Akira "Ox," Bob, Mas and Susumu. Services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9 am at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park with Rev. Richard Furukawa from Johrei Fellowship Los Angeles Center and Pastor Drake Yomogida officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
