March 12, 1950 - August 24, 2020 Karen died peacefully in her home holding her husband Kim's hand. She suffered a stroke a week earlier after battling cancer this year.Karen grew up in Los Angeles and lived in Malibu by the beach for more than 20 years. Her home was the scene of many family gatherings where we could sit by the ocean or walk down to the beach. Her nephew David remembers fondly all the time Karen spent with him on the beach when he was young.In 2001 Karen had a vacation in Maui. She was attracted to one of the boat captains and spent the next months wondering if he would call her. Finally, Kim called and after visits back and forth they were married in 2002 on the beach in Kauai where they have lived since.When Karen was young, she loved to ride horses. Four years ago, she got her own horse Dorito and has spent these years reigniting her love for riding and caring for Dorito. Karen loved to swim-in a pool, in the ocean and especially swim with turtles.She was always ready to try new things. Last Thanksgiving her brother and his family came to visit. One day her grand-nephew and niece Maverick and Daisy went down this big water slide and said Aunt Karen come slide with us and she was right there.For many years she crewed on whale watching boats at the harbor. She loved being on the water.Karen's memorial will be held in Lahaina harbor in a traditional Hawaiian ceremony with friends and harbor mates bringing their boats to the memorial.Karen was liked by everyone she met and her friends in Maui, Phoenix and all around sent love and prayers during her illness.Karen is survived by her husband, Kim Ho, her brother Stephen Levy and sister Susan Pauly, grand-nieces Daisy Levy and Emma Pauly and grand-nephew Maverick Levy. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Humane Society and the Marine Institute at the Maui Ocean Center.



