June 12, 2020 Karen Lauree McGovern, loving wife and mother passed away on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. A native Californian, Karen was born in Santa Monica, the only child of Karen and Walter Walsh. She attended Santa Monica schools and graduated from UCLA with an Elementary School Teaching Credential. She returned to Santa Monica, teaching 4th grade at Grant Elementary School. When she married Neil O. McGovern, whom she had met at UCLA, Karen became a homemaker and together they raised three children in Brentwood. Nothing gave her more joy than being the mother of Nancy, Neil, Jr., and Michael. She devoted herself to volunteer activities for her children's schools and St. Martin of Tours church where she and Neil were chairmen of the annual Leprechaun Ball. In addition to raising her children she was active in various charities holding board positions in Social Service Auxiliary and Assistance League, and served as President of Los Angeles National Charity League, and Director of the Coronet Debutante Ball. She was an avid reader, loved her bridge games, and monthly luncheons with a group of dear friends who called themselves the "VARs" (Volunteers at Rest). She and Neil became devoted travelers, cruising extensively throughout much of the world. Karen will be lovingly remembered by countless friends and her husband of 63 plus years and her family whom she cherished – Nancy (Frank), Neil, Jr. (Christine), and Michael (Brooke).Private services will be for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Karen's honor to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.