December 20, 1945 - September 13, 2019 Karen Louise Strand, born December 20, 1945, passed on Friday, September 13, 2019. Karen was 73 years old. Karen was born in McKeesport, PA, but spent the majority of her life in Southern California. Karen was a 20-year cancer survivor and had been a diabetic for over 70 years – neither of which slowed her down. Karen was married to David Strand for 49 years and enjoyed a 50-year love affair. Unfortunately David died 2 weeks prior to her but not before they traveled and explored the world together. They both pursued successful careers and were contributing members of their community and church. Karen had an active career in nursing and hospital administration for over 45 years and earned an RN degree as well as 2 masters degrees from UCLA. She specialized in psychiatric nursing as well as mental illness. She worked at numerous hospitals and medical services in the surrounding area including Torrance Memorial, Harbor General, Hollywood Presbyterian and Hoag Memorial. Following her professional career, Karen founded her own jewelry business, KLS Collections, specializing in one-of-a-kind jewelry with precious and semi-precious gems and stones. Karen volunteered at many charities and local organizations and gave generously to others less fortunate than her. She is survived by her brother David Julin. Services will be held for both Karen and her husband David at St. John Fisher at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 18.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 17, 2019