Karen Sueda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 28, 1961 - April 22, 2020 Karen Sueda was born on November 18, 1961 in Okinawa while her father was stationed there serving in the U.S. Army Intelligence Division. As a child of a career Army Officer, Karen moved with her family to Allen Park, Michigan when she was 1 year old, and then to Carson, California when she was 2 years old. At 10 years old, Karen moved to Fullerton, California where she resided with her family for 48 years until she passed away at the age of 58, on April 22, 2020 of natural causes. Karen was born with Downs Syndrome and had a great sense of humor and brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had a beautiful smile that made a person feel special. Karen will be greatly missed.Karen was predeceased by her father Mas. She is survived by her mother and primary lifetime caregiver, Sally Sueda, brothers Karl (Laura), and Alan (Mimi), nieces Kimi, Nicole, nephews Jason, Shea and Drake, Auntie Nancy Tanaka, uncles Fred (Inez) Tanaka, Ozzie (Terrie) Sueda, and many cousins.Karen has been laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes.A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved