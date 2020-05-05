November 28, 1961 - April 22, 2020 Karen Sueda was born on November 18, 1961 in Okinawa while her father was stationed there serving in the U.S. Army Intelligence Division. As a child of a career Army Officer, Karen moved with her family to Allen Park, Michigan when she was 1 year old, and then to Carson, California when she was 2 years old. At 10 years old, Karen moved to Fullerton, California where she resided with her family for 48 years until she passed away at the age of 58, on April 22, 2020 of natural causes. Karen was born with Downs Syndrome and had a great sense of humor and brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had a beautiful smile that made a person feel special. Karen will be greatly missed.Karen was predeceased by her father Mas. She is survived by her mother and primary lifetime caregiver, Sally Sueda, brothers Karl (Laura), and Alan (Mimi), nieces Kimi, Nicole, nephews Jason, Shea and Drake, Auntie Nancy Tanaka, uncles Fred (Inez) Tanaka, Ozzie (Terrie) Sueda, and many cousins.Karen has been laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes.A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store