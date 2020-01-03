|
Karen Volpe Preston died peacefully at her home in Burbank, CA, on December 24th, 2019 at the age of 49. She is survived by her husband Paul Preston, brothers Robert and Donald Volpe (husband to Betty Jo Hardin). Karen was born on May 19th, 1970 in Jamestown, NY, to Eleanore and Peter Volpe. She graduated from Cassadaga Valley High School and from The State University of New York at Fredonia in 1993 with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in the field of musical theater. She met Paul at Fredonia and they were married in 1996. Together, they pursued careers in the arts that took them to Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Chicago and eight months aboard the Disney Cruise Line, after which they settled into Los Angeles for the last nineteen years of her life. She performed classic stage roles like Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and Violet Newstead in 9 To 5 (opposite her husband as Franklin Hart). She also portrayed one of her idols, Gilda Radner, (also opposite Paul) in Bunny Bunny in 2005. Karen appeared on countless comedy shows on stage and online with The Movie Guys, Karen & Schmaren and The Boobé Sisters, headlining festivals and comedy clubs and appearing on The Gong Show and America's Got Talent. She also hosted her own L.A.-area comedy show in 2019, The Karen Volpe Comedy and Music Hour. Those are the facts. Now, here's why Karen Volpe was awesome. Karen had an infectious energy for life. The things she loved in this world, she LOVED with her whole, cynicism-free heart. She pursued acting and comedy relentlessly and encouraged others to do so. She was vulnerable, never second-guessed her authenticity and made you a better person in her presence, constantly reminding you through her genuine nature to go after your dreams, live life to the fullest and never stop loving. And she loved Bill Murray, Ghostbusters, Lyle Lovett and Gloria Estefan more than you ever will. Her viewing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6th, 6-10PM at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood. Her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7th at noon at First Christian Church of North Hollywood (4390 Colfax Ave.) with a reception to follow at Viva Rancho Cantina, 900 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank. #AlwaysBeProducing
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 3, 2020