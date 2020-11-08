October 20, 1941 - June 3, 2020 Karin died peacefully in her home of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles Gaitan Gomez (5/26/30-5/29/2010). Born in Los Angeles, Karin was raised with her identical twin sister Kris and four siblings in Studio City (when it was mostly apricot orchards), Grosse Pointe, MI, and graduated La Jolla High in San Diego in 1959. After attending Cornell and Cal Berkeley, Karin graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters degree from the Department of History at UCLA. After raising three sons and two step- daughters, Karin attended night school to pursue her law degree while working full time as a paralegal. In 1991, she was admitted to The California State Bar and became a partner at Lewis, Marenstein, Wicke, Sherwin, & Lee, LLP where she worked for over 20 years, representing local police officers and firefighters in workers' compensation claims.As longtime residents of Long Beach, CA, Karin and Charles loved the theatre, the opera, the symphony and fine dining. They loved traveling and toured the world together. Karin was an accomplished chef and was famous for her Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Karin and Charles were avid bridge players. The family's card games would last all day and into the night. Karin also loved to golf until she suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015.Karin was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Friend. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her siblings Karl, Kris, Hallie and Hendrik, her children Katie, Irene, Charlie, Kris and Rush, seven grand children and one great grand daughter.