Born in L.A. in 1926, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Salem, OR on Sept. 20, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son & friend. The memory of his smile will brighten our lives forever. Former Business Owner, Teamster & President of the Gov't. Employees Assn. of CA. No services planned. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to the Willamette Humane Society,WHS4pets.org.



