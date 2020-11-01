January 17, 1918 - October 28, 2020 Karl F. Dietzel passed away unexpectedly October 28, 2020 at the age of 102. Born on January 17, 1918 in The Dalles, Oregon youngest son of Ferdinand and Eleanore (Hillgen) Dietzel. In 1927, at the age of nine, his family moved from Oregon to Pasadena. Karl attended St. Phillips Catholic School through 8th grade and then went onto John Marshall Jr. High for two yrs. Then attended Pasadena Junior College (PCC) lower division for 2 yrs., and upper division Junior College for 2 yrs. where he graduated with an AA degree.He served in the military (US ARMY Medical Administration Corps) from December 2, 1941 until February 1946. He applied for, was accepted by and graduated from Officers Candidate School (OCS). He served 2 yrs. in the European Theater of Operations (ETO). His unit, the 30th Medical Depot Company was awarded the Meritorious Service Unit plaque for superior performances. At the time of his discharge he had reached the rank of Captain. Karl was always a great patriot and supporter of our country and its Military.In 1946, Karl was employed by Pacific Bell as a "Yellow Pages" salesman, worked for 30 years and retired in 1976. At retirement, he was the General Directory Production Manager, in charge of all of Pacific Bell's telephone directories from Ventura to San Diego. Karl married Barbara Wimmer on April 17, 1941 and they celebrated 50 yrs. of marriage in 1992. Barbara passed in 1997. Four years later (2001) Karl married artist Carmela Marchese who brought a renewed joy to his life. She passed way December 27, 2017. Karl enjoyed cards, playing games, camping, photography, tennis, golf, traveling (he'd visited 60 countries), gardening, writing, his family and friends.Karl is preceded in death by his two sisters Louise D. Allen and Eleanore D. Rogers and brother Laurence A. Dietzel. Karl is survived by 6 nieces and nephews and 25 grand nieces and nephews. He made an indelible positive impact on all their lives.Our world is sadder without him but oh so much richer because of him.At his request, a small private memorial will be held. Ashes scattered at sea.In lieu of flowers, those so inclined may wish to consider making a donation in Karl F. Dietzel's memory to:Missionaries of Charity (Mother Teresa)335 East 145th StreetThe Bronx, New York 10451



