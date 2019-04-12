August 8, 1927 - March 30, 2019 Sadly, we announce the death of Karl F. Schlaepfer, on March 30th after a long illness. Karl, who grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was the eldest son of Karl F. Schlaepfer, Sr. and Helen Stelling. Karl enlisted in the Navy in 1945, completed an undergraduate degree in psychology at Princeton University, and graduated from Temple Medical School in 1954. After a surgical residency, he completed a four-year residency in Urology at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. It was during those years that Karl met and married Gloria Grush. Flush with adventure, they traveled to California and settled in Fullerton where they raised four children. Karl maintained a Urology practice in Anaheim for forty-five years, with hospital privileges across Orange County. He served as member of Orange County Urologic Society, the California Medical Review Board and Chief of Staff at Martin Luther Hospital in Anaheim from 1990-1992. Karl was known as a skilled surgeon, compassionate and thorough physician who also enriched the lives of patients, medical staff, and family with his sense of humor and vast collection of jokes. He was an elder of Morningside Presbyterian Church, a benefactor of the Fullerton Arboretum, a supporter of the Art Alliance, CSUF and numerous other charities. Karl's philanthropic funding also involved endowment funds he created for student scholarships at Princeton University and Temple Medical School. Karl and Gloria's passions were gardening and traveling. They worked in tandem, creating a beautiful garden in the Fullerton hills. Traveling took them to all parts of the United States and the world. As a dad, Karl enjoyed watching his kids' play hockey and baseball. Skiing in Mammoth and playing cards bring fond memories. Karl is survived by beloved wife of sixty-three years, brothers Fred and Bill, daughter Karla, sons David, Chris and Ted Schlaepfer, grandchildren Ashley and Charles Schlaepfer, and Isabel and Johannes Karst, and nieces Julie Spahn, Linda Werner and Karen Rendulich. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019