May 4, 1935 - April 7, 2019 Karleen Turnquist Marienthal passed away peacefully April 7, 2019. Karleen was born May 4, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA, to Viola and Karl Turnquist. She attended Washington High School, UCLA '57 (BA) and Cal State Los Angeles (MA). After finishing college, Karleen began a storied career with the Los Angeles Unified School District in 1958. She was a teacher at Perry Jr. High School in Gardena, CA, held the position of Girls VP at Nimitz Jr. High School in Huntington Park, CA, and retired as principal of Hollywood High School in 1991. Karleen was an active member of Gold Shield (UCLA Alumni Association). Preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Marienthal. Survived by first cousin Virginia Cestari, stepdaughters Carla Wheeler, Diane Lings, Carol Skaar and Gale McKinney, stepson, Michael Marienthal, second cousins Brad, Jeffrey and Kevin Fleming (godsons), 7 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren - and her beloved cat Lulu. Karleen was loved by everyone who knew her. Her strong character, determination and caring soul will be deeply missed. A memorial service will take place April 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in San Clemente. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mama's Kitchen, 3960 Home Ave., San Diego, CA 92105. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019