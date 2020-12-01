July 26, 1944 - November 19, 2020 Karyn Elizabeth Bleszinski of La Verne, CA, passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Somerville, Massachusetts to Shirley Garland and Edward Leveroni on July 26, 1944 and graduated from Andover High School in Andover, Massachusetts. She married Walter Bleszinski Jr. on August 31, 1963. She and Walter had five sons: Gregory, Jeffrey, Christian, Tyler and Clifford. After her husband Walter passed away in 1990 she married Prince Akins on January 19, 1994. Prince passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer on Christmas Day, 2018. Karyn is survived by her sons, their wives and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eldest grandson, Benjamin, in 2010. She worked for many years as a restaurant manager at the Derby East in Glendora, California and in other restaurants later on. She also worked as a customer service specialist for Chemlawn in North Andover, Massachusetts. Karyn was lucky enough to have found love not once, but twice. She also adored animals and always had multiple pets living with her throughout her life. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Wagmor Pets in her name at https://www.wagmorpets.org/donate
. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a memorial service at this time. A celebration of life will be held later in 2021.