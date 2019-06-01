January 10, 1942 - May 2, 2019 Katharine Jackson Agnew, age 77, resident of Newport Beach, California, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her husband Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1942, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Henry and Eleanor Jackson. She married her sweetheart, Dr. Richard C. Agnew on November 22, 1979, at the Five Crown's patio in Corona Del Mar. Katharine worked at her husband's medical practice for over 30 years, assisting with patient care and laser therapy. All the patients adored her and looked up to her for advice and guidance. Her places of residence included New Haven, Connecticut, Tucson, Arizona, and Newport Beach, California. Her hobbies and interests included charity work, live theater acting, modeling, equestrian, car racing, skiing, golfing, dancing, event planning and spending time with her family. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church for over 40 years and volunteered countless hours at such non-profit organizations such as ChildHelp, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Harbor Key of the Child Guidance Center. Her most notable achievement was the seamless blending of families serving everyone with love and support. Katharine is survived by her spouse, Dr. Richard Courtney Agnew, and nine children, eighteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Anne Miller, Ph.D., and William B Jackson. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Signani and her son, Franklin James Henderson. Services for Katharine's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 am, St. James Episcopal Church, 3209 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92660. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3209 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663-3973, in memory of Katharine Agnew. You may also donate via the church's website, www.stjamesnewport.org. Loved by All Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary