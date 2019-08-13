Home

Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Katharine Yoshiko (Kathy) Aiso

Katharine Yoshiko (Kathy) Aiso Obituary
November 28, 1951 - August 6, 2019 Kathy was welcomed to her eternal home with the Lord on August 6. She is survived by her mother, Chiyo Aiso, sisters, Ann (Shig) Hamachi and Naomi (Stuart) Nagasawa, brother, David Aiso, nieces, Katherine and Kelli Nagasawa, and other relatives. The Memorial Service will be held at Green Hills Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Langley.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 13, 2019
