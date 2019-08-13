|
November 28, 1951 - August 6, 2019 Kathy was welcomed to her eternal home with the Lord on August 6. She is survived by her mother, Chiyo Aiso, sisters, Ann (Shig) Hamachi and Naomi (Stuart) Nagasawa, brother, David Aiso, nieces, Katherine and Kelli Nagasawa, and other relatives. The Memorial Service will be held at Green Hills Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Langley.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 13, 2019