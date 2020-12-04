July 16, 1923 - November 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Kathe Knox announce her passing from a Covid-19 infection. Kathe grew up in Nebraska, came to California in 1943 marrying Darrel Knox who has preceded her in death. With her accounting expertise she was an asset to her long time employers and clients throughout her many years of service.She is survived by her daughters Bonita and Karen Knox, son Randall Knox, two grand-daughters, five great grand-children, and two great-great grand-sons. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathe's name be made to City of Hope in Los Angeles.



