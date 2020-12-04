1/
Kathe Windels Knox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 16, 1923 - November 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Kathe Knox announce her passing from a Covid-19 infection. Kathe grew up in Nebraska, came to California in 1943 marrying Darrel Knox who has preceded her in death. With her accounting expertise she was an asset to her long time employers and clients throughout her many years of service.She is survived by her daughters Bonita and Karen Knox, son Randall Knox, two grand-daughters, five great grand-children, and two great-great grand-sons. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathe's name be made to City of Hope in Los Angeles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved