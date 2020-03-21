|
July 16, 1929 - March 13, 2020 Katherine I. Offenhauser, 90, known to her friends and family as "Kathy," transitioned peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. Born on July 16,1929, in Garden Grove, California, Kathy was a graduate of USC where she studied Interior Design. She married Bob Ray Offenhauser (deceased), a renowned architect, and later authored a book, "An Architect's Journey" where she artfully shared many of their creations and aesthetic masterpieces. She worked as an interior designer and partnered with her husband on many of his residential projects, hence her commemorative book. The arts were a lifelong passion, second only to her family and friends, where her devotion knew no bounds. A beloved hostess, she delighted in strategic placement for her seated dinners and was renowned for her story telling and elegant sense of style. She served as the Chairman of the Costume Counsel at LACMA in addition to being a founding member of MOCA, LACMA and the LA Music Center. Energetic, determined and fiercely independent, Katherine was also funny, cozy and one of a kind – a true singular sensation! She is survived by her son, Madison Offenhauser, son-in-law Hobie Sheeder, and her brother, Al Stoll. Her beloved daughter, Karen Offenhauser, sadly died in 1981. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date when the current pandemic subsides.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020